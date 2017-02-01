Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: February 01, 2017

Budweiser’s Emotional Super Bowl Ad Is About Immigration

Comments

Related

View Larger
Budweiser’s Emotional Super Bowl Ad Is About Immigration

Budweiser is known for going sentimental with their Super Bowl commercials . . . usually, they’re about cute animals being friends, and loving their owners . . . stuff like that.

But this year, the ad is about how immigration makes America great.

The ad tells the story of Anheuser-Busch co-founder Adolphus Busch, who came to the U.S. from Germany in the 1850s.  And he didn’t get a warm welcome at first.

The timing makes it SEEM like this is a comment on President Trump’s recent executive on immigration, but it’s NOT.  At least not intentionally.

An Anheuser-Busch rep said, “Even though it happened in the 1850s, it’s a story that is super relevant today . . . [but] there’s really no correlation with anything else that’s happening in the country.

“We believe this is a universal story that’s very relevant today because probably more than any other period in history . . . today the world pulls you in different directions, and it’s never been harder to stick to your guns.”


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation