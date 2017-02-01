Budweiser’s Emotional Super Bowl Ad Is About Immigration

Budweiser is known for going sentimental with their Super Bowl commercials . . . usually, they’re about cute animals being friends, and loving their owners . . . stuff like that.

But this year, the ad is about how immigration makes America great.

The ad tells the story of Anheuser-Busch co-founder Adolphus Busch, who came to the U.S. from Germany in the 1850s. And he didn’t get a warm welcome at first.

The timing makes it SEEM like this is a comment on President Trump’s recent executive on immigration, but it’s NOT. At least not intentionally.

An Anheuser-Busch rep said, “Even though it happened in the 1850s, it’s a story that is super relevant today . . . [but] there’s really no correlation with anything else that’s happening in the country.

“We believe this is a universal story that’s very relevant today because probably more than any other period in history . . . today the world pulls you in different directions, and it’s never been harder to stick to your guns.”