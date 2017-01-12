Can you guess who The Weeknd is dating now?

The Weeknd and model Bella Hadid broke up a few months back and ever since, Weeknd has been staying pretty low… until now!! He is allegedly dating Selena Gomez. They were seen at a restaurant, enjoying some delicious food… and face! haha

People at the restaurant said they were making out with each other, hugging one another and lookin’ like a legit couple.

Okaaay!

Click for the pics: http://www.tmz.com/2017/01/11/selena-gomez-the-weeknd-kissing-photos/