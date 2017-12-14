Now Playing
Posted: December 14, 2017

Cardi B Buys Offset a new Rolls Royce for his Birthday

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Cardi  B went all out for her fiancé Offset birthday. Cardi B and Offset were in Downtown LA at club to celebrate Offset birthday and she got him a new watch and a Rolls Royce to celebrate.

Other celebrities that were in attendance were Big Sean, Quavo, Takeoff, G-Eazy, Swae Lee and Lil Yachty.

Check out the video from TMZ:


