Cardi B Graces The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

2017 has been a good year for Cardi B had successful hit song Bodak Yellow, proposed to by Migos Rapper Offset. Now, Cardi B will be on the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine all with in a year.

But it wasn’t too long ago Cardi B was a struggling college student who eventually became a stripper then now a rapper who is making some major money moves.

Cardi B said that she follows the trend “It’s so sad to say, and I don’t want to be the one to say it, but you gotta follow the trend. This generation loves to get high. They love to be on drugs. This is why they on that sh**: They don’t want to think about what you’re saying”.

Check out Cardi B Instagram post: