Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: October 30, 2017

Cardi B Graces The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Comments

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

2017 has been a good year for Cardi B  had successful hit song Bodak Yellow, proposed to by Migos Rapper Offset. Now, Cardi B will be on the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine all with in a year.

But it wasn’t too long ago Cardi B was a struggling college student who eventually became a stripper  then now a rapper who is making some major money moves.

Cardi B said that she follows the trend “It’s so sad to say, and I don’t want to be the one to say it, but you gotta follow the trend. This generation loves to get high. They love to be on drugs. This is why they on that sh**: They don’t want to think about what you’re saying”.

Check out Cardi B Instagram post:

Instagram Photo


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation