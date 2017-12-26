Cardi B & Kehlani Might Be Working On New Music

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Cardi B is straight winning this year with Bodak Yellow being the summer anthem, getting engaged to Offset and now possibly working on new music with Kehlani.

Cardi B showed Kehlani some love on her Instagram with a post that said:

My beautiful baeeelaaaniii Thank you for showing Bartier cardi some love @kehlani …….i can’t wait till .

Leading many fans to think that there might be a possible collaborations between the two in the works.

Check out Cardi B post :