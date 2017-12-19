Now Playing
Posted: December 19, 2017

Cardi B Teams Up With G-Eazy in No Limit Video

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Cardi B has had a successful 2017 with her smash hit Bodak Yellow, being nominated for Grammy and getting engaged to Migos Offset.

Now the video for No Limit is officially out and Cardi B kills with her verse.

Check out the video with G-Eazy featuring Cardi B:


