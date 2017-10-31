By Estee

Power 953 News

Cardi B is on the cover of “Rolling Stone’s” ‘Hot Issue,’ and she dropped some memorable quotes.

She talks about how she used to re-write Beyonce’s songs when she was younger to make them “way sluttier.” And she also said, “If I drink, it’s like, my man is gonna be around, and I’m gonna have sex.”

She also has this to say about fame: “I cannot turn my life back around. I’m already a public figure, I’m famous . . . it’s like, I might as well keep it going, might as well make the money. People are always going to talk [smack] . . . I cannot make myself un-famous.”