Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: October 31, 2017

Cardi B  is on the cover of “Rolling Stone’s” ‘Hot Issue,’ and she dropped some memorable quotes

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Cardi B   is on the  cover of  “Rolling Stone’s” ‘Hot Issue,’ and she dropped some memorable quotes.

She talks about how she used to re-write Beyonce’s songs when she was younger to make them “way sluttier.”  And she also said, “If I drink, it’s like, my man is gonna be around, and I’m gonna have sex.”

She also has this to say about fame:  “I cannot turn my life back around.  I’m already a public figure, I’m famous . . . it’s like, I might as well keep it going, might as well make the money.  People are always going to talk [smack] . . . I cannot make myself un-famous.”


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation