Posted: April 03, 2018

Cardi B Will Be Co-Hosting “The Tonight Show” Alongside Jimmy Fallon

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Cardi B will be the first ever co-host for Jimmy Fallon “ The Tonight Show” . Cardi B will be promoting her new album Invasion of Privacy  on Monday, April 9th.  During her appearance on  “ The Tonight Show” she will perform , and discuss her album.

Cardi B will be busy the next couple days promoting her new album  Invasion of Privacy on SNL this weekend and hosting  Jimmy Fallon show on Monday, April 9th.

Will Cardi B  be announcing her pregnancy during SNL or The Tonight Show we will just have to wait an see.

Check out Cardi B’s new video Bartier Cardi:

