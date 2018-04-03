Cardi B Will Be Co-Hosting “The Tonight Show” Alongside Jimmy Fallon

By nigelsealy

Cardi B will be the first ever co-host for Jimmy Fallon “ The Tonight Show” . Cardi B will be promoting her new album Invasion of Privacy on Monday, April 9th. During her appearance on “ The Tonight Show” she will perform , and discuss her album.

Cardi B will be busy the next couple days promoting her new album Invasion of Privacy on SNL this weekend and hosting Jimmy Fallon show on Monday, April 9th.

Will Cardi B be announcing her pregnancy during SNL or The Tonight Show we will just have to wait an see.

Check out Cardi B’s new video Bartier Cardi: