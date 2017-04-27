Now Playing
Posted: April 27, 2017

Carmelo Anthony Determined to Save Marriage with La La

Carmelo Anthony Determined to Save Marriage with La La
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony attend Tom Ford fashion show during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at 99E 52d St. on September 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Carmelo Anthony Determined to Save Marriage with La La
Carmelo Anthony Determined to Save Marriage with La La

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Carmelo Anthony is doing all he can to save his marriage with La La.

According to TMZ, Carmelo has been hitting up his “estranged wife through texts by  telling her that he loves her and doesn’t want her to leave him”. In addition, Carmelo has repeatedly apologize to La La and is pleading to La La to give him a second chance.

A source close to the situation said that Carmelo and La La are on friendly terms right now for their son. But the drama still continues with the uncertainty with Carmelo marriage and his NBA career.

Carmelo even liked his estranged wife picture on Instagram.


