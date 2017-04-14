Carrie Fisher Honored at Star Wars Celebration

“Star Wars Celebration” is happening in Orlando, Florida right now.

There was a panel discussion yesterday to kick things off, with George Lucas, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Peter “Chewbacca” Mayhew, Billy Dee Frickin’ Williams, and Anthony “C3PO” Daniels.

It was moderated by Warwick Davis, who played an Ewok in “Return of the Jedi”. They played an AMAZING video tribute to Carrie Fisher.

And George said, “She was very strong, very smart, very funny, very bold, very tough . . . There are not very many people like her. They are one in a billion. For this particular part, it was absolutely perfect.”

“She played a part that was very smart, and she was having to hold her own against two big lugs, goofballs that were screwing everything up.”

Harrison was actually a surprise guest at the show.