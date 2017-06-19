Now Playing
Posted: June 19, 2017

“Cars 3” Tops the Box Office, but “Wonder Woman” is Still Strong

"Cars 3" Tops the Box Office, but "Wonder Woman" is Still Strong
“Cars 3” Tops the Box Office, but “Wonder Woman” is Still Strong

By Estee

Power 953 News

“Cars 3” topped the box office this weekend with $53.5 million.

But “Wonder Woman” stayed strong . . . earning $40.8 million for second place.

Meanwhile, the TUPAC movie “All Eyez on Me” hit third with $27 million.

Here’s the Top 10:

1.  NEW:  “Cars 3”, $53.5 million.

2.  “Wonder Woman”, $40.8 million.  Up to $274.6 million in its 3rd week.

3.  NEW:  “All Eyez on Me”, $27.1 million.

4.  “The Mummy”, $13.9 million.  Up to $56.5 million in its 2nd week.

5.  NEW:  “47 Meters Down”, $11.5 million.

6.  “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”, $8.5 million.  Up to $150.1 million in its 4th week.

7.  NEW:  “Rough Night”, $8 million.

8.  “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”, $7.4 million.  Up to $58 million in its 3rd week.

9.  “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2”, $5 million.  Up to $374.9 million in its 7th week.

10.  “It Comes at Night”, $2.6 million.  Up to $11.1 million in its 2nd week.

 


