Posted: March 27, 2017

“Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli has officially gone Hollywood

“Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli has officially gone Hollywood
“Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli has officially gone Hollywood

By Estee

Power 953 News

She just signed a deal with a major TV production company.

Danielle signed on to a reality show. Nothing’s been shot, but we’re told producers are so confident they’re going to shop the show to several networks.

The 14-year-old’s already given fans PLENTY of material … first on “Dr. Phil” with her “Casssshmeousssside” and all the outbursts since… what’s this world coming to…


