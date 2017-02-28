Now Playing
Posted: February 28, 2017

“Cash Me Outside” girl getting a reality show?

“Cash Me Outside” girl getting a reality show?

Danielle Bregoli aka the “Cash Me Ousside” girl could be coming to a reality show near you.

Danielle’s managers tell us she and her mom have been contacted by 7 production companies and are scheduling meetings for this week.

And, we’re told, she’ll likely move to Hollywood for a reality show, because the managers and Danielle’s mom think she gets in too much trouble when she’s in Florida.


