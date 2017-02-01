Now Playing
Posted: February 01, 2017

Beyonce & Jay Z Expecting Twins

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 16: Beyonce and Jay Z attend Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on June 16, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images
Beyonce went on Instagram and said " We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed tow times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be two, and we thank you for well wishes. -The Carters."

Beyonce made a major announcement. Bey and Jay will be expecting twins.  

Beyonce went on Instagram and said “ We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed tow times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be two, and we thank you for well wishes. -The Carters.”

Blue Ivy will be a big sister to either a 

brother and sister, 2 brothers, 2 sisters or something like that.”

