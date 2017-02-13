Now Playing
Posted: February 21, 2017

Beyonce Lemonade Get’s turned into a Game called “Lemonade Rage”

Evan Agostini/Invision
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2016 file photo, singer Beyonce Knowles attends the Tidal X: 1015 benefit concert in New York. There are few things Beyonce has not conquered, and the Grammy for album of the year is one of them. Beyonce's main competition is Adele, who won album, song and record of the year in 2010 with "21" and "Rolling In the Deep." The 2017 Grammy Awards are held Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

With the success of Beyonce album titled “Lemonade”

Joe Laquite, Justin Au, Line Johnsen and Colby Spear was able to create Lemonade into a game called “Lemonade Rage”.

The game was inspired “ Beyonce’s “Hold Up” video where she’s smashing everything in site.

The goal of the “Lemonade Rage is to “get enough lemons to make lemonade, but it gets more difficult the longer you play”.

Check out the game here

