Chris Brown’s Ex-Karrueche Gets A Restraining Order

Chris Brown ex-Karrueche has order a restraining order against Brown.

According to TMZ, Tran claims that Brown has

"told a few people that he was going to kill me." She then says Chris told his friends if he can't have her then no one else can, threatening he was going to "take me out" and "threatened to shoot me."

The restraining order requires Chris to stay a 100 yards away from Karrueche, and her family.

We will keep you posted if anything changes.