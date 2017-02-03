Now Playing
Posted: February 03, 2017

Chris Brown Tells Soulja Boy Not Use Steriods During their Fight

The long month beef between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy continues. 

Chris Brown sends a message warning Soulja Boy not to use performance enhance drugs for their fight because it will slow him down. 

Brown said on Instagram “

Fight NIGHT WILL BE SOON. Stay tuned for the actual date. @50cent make sure you give Soulja some profit. Can't let the man take 2 L's. and the sidebar sneak dissing some of you niggas is doing is not in your nature. YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE. stay classy!"

In addition Brown said  “I hope Holyfield teach you everything in the book. Please. Help Soulja,"

