Posted: March 13, 2017

Ciara Was Involved in a Serious Car Accident

FILE- In this Jan. 27, 2017, file photo, Ciara arrives at Harper's BAZAAR's 150 Most Fashionable Women at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. A representative for Ciara says the pregnant entertainer is doing well after a minor car accident Friday, March 10, in Los Angeles.
FILE- In this Jan. 27, 2017, file photo, Ciara arrives at Harper's BAZAAR's 150 Most Fashionable Women at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. A representative for Ciara says the pregnant entertainer is doing well after a minor car accident Friday, March 10, in Los Angeles.

Over the weekend, Ciara was involved in a serious car accident over the weekend.

According to TMZ, Ciara who is in her third 

trimester of her pregnancy was “

driving her white Mercedes SUV and was making a left turn when a grey Volvo SUV slammed into the front passenger side of her vehicle”.

Ciara husband Russell Wislon said “Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good!"

