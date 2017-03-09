Diddy Pays Tribute to Biggie Smalls

Michael Stewart

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the Notorious B.I.G. death.

A post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:00pm PST

In a video posted on Diddy Instagram he said “20 years ago we lost the greatest rapper of all time”.

Diddy asked his followers to post there favorite Biggie verse using the hashtag “WeMissYouBIG”.

In additon, Diddy recalled the first time he met Biggie at a Harlem soul food restaurant.

A post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on Mar 9, 2017 at 8:18am PST