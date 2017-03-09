Now Playing
Posted: March 09, 2017

Diddy Pays Tribute to Biggie Smalls

DALLAS - FEBRUARY 05: Rapper P. Diddy attends Avion Tequila At The P.Diddy Super Bowl Party at Music Hall at Fair Park on February 5, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Michael Stewart/Getty Images for Avion Tequila)

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the Notorious B.I.G. death. 

A post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on

In a video posted on Diddy Instagram he said “20 years ago we lost the greatest rapper of all time”. 

Diddy asked his followers to post there favorite Biggie verse using the hashtag “WeMissYouBIG”.

In additon, Diddy recalled the first time he met Biggie at a Harlem soul food restaurant. 

A post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on

A post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on

There are no comments yet.

 
 
