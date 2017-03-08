Now Playing
Posted: March 08, 2017

Drake Clowns Kanye West During Concert

In typical Drake fashion he opened his show in Copenhagen wearing a Kanye West paper mask. And told the audience 

"I got the Yeezy mask on now," and “Ya'll can't f*** with me tonight now."

Drake and Kanye might not be on good terms ever since last year rant from Kanye during his Saint Pablo Tour.

West said :

"Is it just me or did you hear that song ["For Free"] so many times?" Kanye said at a Sacramento show. "You know what it is, though? Because I love Drake. I love Khaled. But they set that song up, bro."

Kanye later denied every saying that. During an interview, Drake said “I don’t really even understand the point you’re trying to make but whatever it is that you’re going through, I accept it, I don’t respect it at all,"

