Posted: January 17, 2017

Drake Loves the Obama’s 

Drake recently shared a photo on IG to pay to tribute to the outgoing President Obama.

During the weekend, Drake took to his Instagram again and posted a photo of the Commander-in-Chief’s daughter Sasha who was seen rocking an OVO cap. Drake captioned it “Style Popper.”

