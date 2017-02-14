Drake Warned Nicki Minaj about Meek Mill

Drake had warned Nicki Minaj about Meek Mill immaturity and suggested she dump him.

A source told Hollywood Life that Nicki is mad at herself for not listening to Drake.

Stating that “Meek Mill really is a tired, immature little boy. Nicki’s kicking her own ass right now for not listening to Drake when he told her to take out the trash years ago.”

To show the lack of maturity Meek Mill has he went to a and said that he was single and “F these b****".

Nicki would have “saved herself a lot. But she learned from this. She knows she’s ready to be a mother! All she did was take care of Meek in every way, including his rap career.”