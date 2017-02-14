Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: February 14, 2017

Drake Warned Nicki Minaj about Meek Mill

Comments

Drake had warned Nicki Minaj about Meek Mill immaturity and suggested she dump him. 

A source told Hollywood Life that Nicki is mad at herself for not listening to Drake. 

Stating that “Meek Mill really is a tired, immature little boy. Nicki’s kicking her own ass right now for not listening to Drake when he told her to take out the trash years ago.” 

To show the lack of maturity Meek Mill has he went to a and said that he was single and “F these b****". 

Nicki would have “saved herself a lot. But she learned from this. She knows she’s ready to be a mother! All she did was take care of Meek in every way, including his rap career.”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation