Posted: February 22, 2017

Jay-Z Becomes first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016 file photo, Jay Z performs during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland. Jay Z will become the first rapper ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame when he enters the prestigious organization in June. The Songwriters Hall announced Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, that songwriting heavyweights in the industry, including Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Max Martin and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will also be part of its 2017 class.

Jay Z becomes the  first rapper ever to nominated into the Songwriters Hall. He became eligible because of his album “Reasonable Doubt” back in 1996 and having  multiple hit songs within the last two decades, such as “Big Pimpin’ to Empire State of Mind to name a few. 

According to Rodgers, “Jay Z is in a space where he changed the way we listen to music and the way we have fun”

The Songwriter Hall of Fame will take place on June 15th in the city where all started for Jay Z. 

