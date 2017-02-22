Jay Z to Co-Produce “In The Heights” Adaptation

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Jay-Z attends 2017 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch at Owlwood Estate on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. He is making history as first rapper inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame. (Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

The mega mogul Jay Z is set to co-produce an upcoming film called “In The Heights” based on the Broadway musical. In the Heights is about a “ storeowner that watches the joys and heartbreaks of his tight-knit community as they pass through his bodega”. The big announcement was made by Harvey Weinstein during an pre-Oscars party over the weekend.