Posted: January 26, 2017

Jay Z Refuses to Answer Question About Donald Trump

Jay Z was out promoting his six-part docuseries called Time: The Kalief Browder Story at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

When answering question pertaining to the film a reporter asked jay Z a question about Donald Trump. In which Hov, declined to answer.

That reporter learned their lesson real quick. 

 

