Justin Bieber “Pissed” at The Weeknd 

Justin Bieber might not be on good terms with The Weeknd. But yesterday while in West Hollywood, Bieber had an accident that ruined his sweatpants.

According to the Daily Mail,

Bieber had a “stain covered his entire crotch area and was rather visible in his almost $700 grey Vetements sweatpants”.

When asked about his ex-Selena, Bieber wasn’t in the mood to discuss it.