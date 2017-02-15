Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: February 23, 2017

Justin Bieber “Pissed” at The Weeknd 

Comments

Justin Bieber might not be on good terms with The Weeknd. But yesterday while in West Hollywood, Bieber had an accident that ruined his sweatpants.

According to the Daily Mail, 

Bieber had a “stain covered his entire crotch area and was rather visible in his almost $700 grey Vetements sweatpants”.

When asked about his ex-Selena, Bieber wasn’t in the mood to discuss it. 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation