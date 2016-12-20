Kanye West Experienced Memory Lost After Hospitalization

Kanye West producer Malik Yusef gave an update on the rapper while at the Grammy’s. Yusef said that Kanye has started to get his memory back.

Malik said :

“Went to his house, I was gonna go last week but we couldn’t get together, he had some other stuff to do. But I went to his house, sat down with him for about six, seven hours and just walked him through his health and recovery. His memory’s coming back. His memory’s coming back which is super good and just healing. [He’s] spending time with his family, Saint is getting big and walking and playing with toys. That invigorates him. [He’s] not working. He’s just going through processes”.

In addition, Malik said Kanye is not working on any new music at this time.