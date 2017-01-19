Now Playing
Posted: February 06, 2017

Kanye West  Upset with President Trump

FILE — Kanye West meets with President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, Dec. 13, 2016.
SAM HODGSON
FILE — Kanye West meets with President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, Dec. 13, 2016. West’s embrace of Trump arrives at a particularly unlikely moment in his artistry, three years after he released an album of confrontational, acidic political commentary. (Sam Hodgson/The New York Times)

Kanye West is having second thoughts about his friendship with President Trump. In December, Kanye met with then-President elect Trump to discuss issues affecting his city of Chicago. West said “

I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change."

Now, West has deleted all his tweets mentioning Trump because he is disappointed in the president performance. 

According to TMZ,  Kanye removed all his tweets because of the president “Muslim Ban” and other actions that has turned him off from President Trump.

