Posted: March 10, 2017

Katt Williams Ordered To Pay $86k For 2016 Assault

Katt Williams has been out of the spotlight for a while. But Williams failed to show up to court for incident  with his former employee Paul Love who Williams attacked and caused him to go to the hospital. Love had to get brain surgery weeks after the incident. 

A judge declared that Katt Williams will have to pay Paul Love medical expenses and punitive damages totaling about $87,000. 

The judge said Katt Williams showed “willful misconduct, malice … and an entire want of care” during his incident with Paul Love. 

In addition, Williams still has other charges still pending from other assault cases. 

