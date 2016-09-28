Now Playing
Posted: February 10, 2017

DJ Khaled Is Being Sued For “I Got Keys” Song

DJ Khaled announces upcoming album title “Grateful” but a producer is suing Khaled for his smash hit “I Got The Keys”. 

According to TMZ, a producer named Chris Hill is claiming that the beat Khaled used for “I Got The Keys” was used for a track he produced back in 2008 for his project called Gangsta Boogie Vol 2. 

Hill claims that he met Khaled in a club in Atlanta and gave him his CD.  

Chris Hill is suing Khaled, Sony Music and anyone else involved to get a cut of the profits from “I Got The Keys”.

