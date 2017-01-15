Now Playing
Posted: February 20, 2017

Kim Kardashian Robbery Pictures Surface 

Kim Kardashian robbery photos surface and it very disturbing and chilling. 

According to TMZ, the photo’s show 

“Kim's bedroom and bathroom, the tape used to bind her hands and what appears to be the gag they used to silence her”

In addition it shows surveillance footage of the suspects meeting at coffee shops after the robbery.

 

Below is footage released from  French Network called TF1:

