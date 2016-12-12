Lil Wayne Visits a Fan in the Hospital 

Lil Wayne made a real difference to a fan in New Orleans.

Lil Wayne took time out to visit a Children Hospital in New Orleans. An met with Kiron who was shot back in early this month and became paralyzed from the waist down due to a bullet being stuck in his spine.

According to XXL,

“The purpose of the visit wasn’t for any special reason or for publicity. He just had it on his heart to visit these kids in hopes to brighten up their holiday a little more.”