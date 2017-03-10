Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: March 10, 2017

Meek Mill Reacts to Nicki Minaj “No Frauds” Track

Comments

Nicki Minaj dropped her diss track against Remy Ma. An Meek Mill took to his Instagram and responded the best he that he could. 

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on

Meek Mill also through a subliminal leading many to think he might be dropping a diss record with Rozay next Friday. He mentioned in a caption “Rozay been told me don’t trust you. 3.17.17 #ratheryouthanme”. 

We will just have to wait an see what Meek Mill comes up with. 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation