Meek Mill Reacts to Nicki Minaj “No Frauds” Track

Nicki Minaj dropped her diss track against Remy Ma. An Meek Mill took to his Instagram and responded the best he that he could.

Meek Mill also through a subliminal leading many to think he might be dropping a diss record with Rozay next Friday. He mentioned in a caption “Rozay been told me don’t trust you. 3.17.17 #ratheryouthanme”.

We will just have to wait an see what Meek Mill comes up with.