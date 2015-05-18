Now Playing
Posted: March 07, 2017

National Geographic Makes a Documentary about Grillz

(Getty File Photo)

The early mid-2000 mouth piece has made its way to the national geographic channel. 

National Geographic has decided to give us a brief history on hip-hop’s most popular mouth piece called a grill. 

According to HotNewHipHop,  the short documentary starts off with the “archeological discovery of the first grill (it was Mayan), and then traces a quick history of their lineage”. 

Many popular hip-hop artist still rock the popular mouth piece to this day. 

Check out the video below:

