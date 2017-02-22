Now Playing
Posted: February 22, 2017

Nick Cannon Welcomes Son named “Golden  Cannon”

Nick Cannon, whose resume includes rapper, actor, comedian, DJ, producer and host of NBC's "America's Got Talent," brings his stand-up act to the Funny Bone Comedy Club in Beavercreek on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20. CONTRIBUTED
Contributing Writer
Nick Cannon announced being the father of his ex- girlfriend Brittany Bell newborn baby boy. 

The 36 year old entertainer took to his Instagram to share the exciting news. 

“Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden “Sagon” Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened,

