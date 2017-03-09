Nicki Minaj Drops 3 New Singles 

On Thursday night, Nicki Minaj dropped 3 tracks and might have finally responded to Remy Ma.

Nicki Minaj said in her song No Frauds:

What type of bum b***h shoot a friend over a rap?

What type of mother leave her one son over a stack?

Lil Boogie down basic b***h thinkin’ she back

Back to back, oh you mean, back to wack?

“Back to Back”? Me and Drizzy laughed at that

They say numbers don’t matter

But when they discussin’ the kings

They turn around and say Lebron ain’t got 6 rings

I never signed a 360, b***h you wild dumb

That’s why Jay ain’t clear his verse for your album

Shanaynay, you a fraud committin’ perjury

I got before and after pictures of your surgery

Ra took you to her dog, but you don’t look like Ra

Left the opertating table, still look like “nah”

The name of the tracks are No Frauds, Changed It and Regret in your Tears.

Earlier today Nicki teased her fans with the hashtag #3PackFromPARIS.