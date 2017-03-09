Now Playing
Posted: March 09, 2017

Nicki Minaj Drops 3 New Singles 

On Thursday night, Nicki Minaj dropped 3 tracks and might have  finally responded to Remy Ma.

 Nicki Minaj said in her song No Frauds:

What type of bum b***h shoot a friend over a rap?
What type of mother leave her one son over a stack?
Lil Boogie down basic b***h thinkin’ she back
Back to back, oh you mean, back to wack?
“Back to Back”? Me and Drizzy laughed at that
They say numbers don’t matter
But when they discussin’ the kings
They turn around and say Lebron ain’t got 6 rings
I never signed a 360, b***h you wild dumb
That’s why Jay ain’t clear his verse for your album
Shanaynay, you a fraud committin’ perjury
I got before and after pictures of your surgery
Ra took you to her dog, but you don’t look like Ra
Left the opertating table, still look like “nah”

The name of the tracks are No Frauds, Changed It and Regret in your Tears.

Earlier today Nicki teased her fans with the hashtag #3PackFromPARIS.

