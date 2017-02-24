Nicki Minaj Fires Shots on Gucci Mane “Make Love”song

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj will headline one night of the musical lineup at the X Games, held june 4-7 in Austin.

Nicki Minaj has been stepping up her feature game these past couple weeks. Last night, Nicki dropped a song with Gucci Mane called “Make Love” leading many people to think that she might of been taking shots at Remy Ma.

Nicki verse said “

“I’m the iPhone, you the Nokia/Everybody know you jealous, b**** it’s so clear.”

You can listen to Nicki verse below: