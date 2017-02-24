Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 24, 2017
Nicki Minaj Fires Shots on Gucci Mane “Make Love”song
Ethan Miller / Getty Images
Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj will headline one night of the musical lineup at the X Games, held june 4-7 in Austin.
Nicki Minaj has been stepping up her feature game these past couple weeks. Last night, Nicki dropped a song with Gucci Mane called “Make Love” leading many people to think that she might of been taking shots at Remy Ma.
Nicki verse said “
“I’m the iPhone, you the Nokia/Everybody know you jealous, b**** it’s so clear.”
You can listen to Nicki verse below:
