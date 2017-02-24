Now Playing
Posted: February 24, 2017

Nicki Minaj Fires Shots on Gucci Mane “Make Love”song

Nicki Minaj has been stepping up her feature game these past couple weeks. Last night, Nicki dropped a song with Gucci Mane called “Make Love” leading many people to think that she might of been taking shots at Remy Ma. 

Nicki verse said “

“I’m the iPhone, you the Nokia/Everybody know you jealous, b**** it’s so clear.”

You can listen to Nicki verse below:

