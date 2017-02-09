Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 09, 2017
Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne Back in the Studio
Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne are up to something...
On Minaj Instagram , she posted a picture of her and Lil Wayne in the studio.
Leading many of us to think, that a collaboration might be in the works for Nicki’s new album. To add to the hype Drake teased his fans about a Young Money reunion show in the works.
All we can do is wait and see.
