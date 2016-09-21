Now Playing
Posted: February 07, 2017

Nicki Minaj’s Rules for “Texting”

Now that Nicki Minaj is single. Minaji went on Twitter to express her dissatisfaction with text. If you want to have a chance with Nicki Minaj? Here are some texting guidelines from Nicki Minaj.

