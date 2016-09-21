Nicki Minaj’s Rules for “Texting”

Now that Nicki Minaj is single. Minaji went on Twitter to express her dissatisfaction with text. If you want to have a chance with Nicki Minaj? Here are some texting guidelines from Nicki Minaj.

Some ppl just refuse to stop texting. If I text: "ok" u rlly don't need to text back saying "ok". "Ok" symbolizes the end & only requires 1 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 4, 2017

If u ever text me & say "kk" instead of saying "ok", I'll block you. U could've easily said "K" if u wanted to b cool & abbreviate smthn🙄 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 4, 2017