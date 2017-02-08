Now Playing
Posted: February 08, 2017

Nicki Minaj Working on New Music with Gucci Mane

Chris Pizzello
FILE - In this June 28, 2015 file photo, Nicki Minaj appears at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift apologized to Minaj Thursday, July 23, on Twitter after the pair traded words Tuesday after MTV announced the nominees for the VMAs, where Swift is the leader with nine. Minaj was upset she didn't earn a nomination for video of the year for “Anaconda” and launched a series of tweets about how slim women earn top nominations. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Nicki Minaj focus on creating new music. It looks like Nicki Minaj and Gucci Mane might cooking up something new. 

In an Instagram post, Gucci Mane said 

"Salute and much respect to @nickiminaj Zone6 stand up!!!" he wrote in the caption. "#staytuned Legendary."

