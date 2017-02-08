Nicki Minaj Working on New Music with Gucci Mane

Chris Pizzello

FILE - In this June 28, 2015 file photo, Nicki Minaj appears at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Taylor Swift apologized to Minaj Thursday, July 23, on Twitter after the pair traded words Tuesday after MTV announced the nominees for the VMAs, where Swift is the leader with nine. Minaj was upset she didn't earn a nomination for video of the year for “Anaconda” and launched a series of tweets about how slim women earn top nominations. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)