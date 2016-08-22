Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: February 24, 2017

Rapper Future Drops Back to Back Albums

Comments
Special guest Future performs during the Hot 107.9
Special guest Future performs during the Hot 107.9 "Birthday Bash 21" at Philips Arena on Saturday, June 18, 2016, in Atlanta. BRANDEN CAMP/SPECIAL

It was just last week Future dropped his album self titled “Future” and now he dropped another one called “HNDRXX”. In addition, Future teamed up with Rihanna  and The Weeknd . 

Future fans could not handle themselves and started posting funny memes on Twitter. 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation