Posted: February 14, 2017

Rapper Future Returns to Social Media

Future performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park on Friday October 9, 2015. JAY JANNER / AMERICAN-STATESMAN
Future has been quit on social media for a while. But now Future has returned to Instagram to send a special message to his fans.

 In addition, Future is promoting a new album and a tour so is this just another ploy.

