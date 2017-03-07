Now Playing
Posted: March 21, 2017

Rihanna Does a 45-minute Instagram Live Tutorial 

Rihanna went on Instagram Live to show herself watching the debut of “Bates Motel” with some friends and of course it wouldn’t be a good time if there wasn’t drinks. 

Thanks to a dedicated fan we are able to see watch Rihanna Instagram Live over and over again.

For fans it was the only time that they got a chance to

actually watch TV with Rihanna. 

In addition, Rihanna taught us all a listen on how Instagram Live works. 

Check out the video below:

