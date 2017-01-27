Now Playing
Posted: January 27, 2017

Rihanna Visits Malawi School

ST ANDREW, BARBADOS - DECEMBER 01: Rihanna attends the 'Man Aware' event held by the Barbados National HIV/AIDS Commission on the eleventh day of an official visit on December 1, 2016 in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
Rihanna is all about empowerment. Rihanna took some  time to visit Malawi to help African schoolchildren know about the importance of education. 

Last September, Rihanna became the ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education. 

The pop sensation teamed with Clara Lionel Foundation, Global Citizen and GPE.

In a statement Rihanna said, they are"Working together, I know we can amplify our efforts and ensure that millions of children gain access to education globally,".

