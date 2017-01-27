Rihanna Visits Malawi School

ST ANDREW, BARBADOS - DECEMBER 01: Rihanna attends the 'Man Aware' event held by the Barbados National HIV/AIDS Commission on the eleventh day of an official visit on December 1, 2016 in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)

Rihanna is all about empowerment. Rihanna took some time to visit Malawi to help African schoolchildren know about the importance of education. A photo posted by Rihanna follows (@adrixfenty) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:03am PST Last September, Rihanna became the ambassador for the Global Partnership for Education. The pop sensation teamed with Clara Lionel Foundation, Global Citizen and GPE. In a statement Rihanna said, they are"Working together, I know we can amplify our efforts and ensure that millions of children gain access to education globally,".