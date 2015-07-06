Now Playing
Posted: February 27, 2017

Trey Songz Laughs Off Sextape Rumors 

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 04: Trey Songz attends the Samsung Galaxy Experience at the ESSENCE Festival on July 4, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Skip Bolen/Getty Images for Samsung)
Skip Bolen
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 04: Trey Songz attends the Samsung Galaxy Experience at the ESSENCE Festival on July 4, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Skip Bolen/Getty Images for Samsung)

Trey Songz has been in the news lately for sextape rumors and for sleeping with Nicki Minaj. Trey used the free publicity to promote his upcoming album that’s coming out called Tremaine.

