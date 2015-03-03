Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: March 07, 2017

Trey Songz Rejects Police Assault Plea Deal 

Comments
Trey Songz performs. Chris Brown brought his Between the Sheets tour to a packed Philips Arena on Monday night, March 2. Trey Songz and Tyga were the openers. Robb D. Cohen/www.RobbsPhotos.com
Robb D. Cohen/.RobbsPhotos.com
Trey Songz performs. Chris Brown brought his Between the Sheets tour to a packed Philips Arena on Monday night, March 2. Trey Songz and Tyga were the openers. Robb D. Cohen/www.RobbsPhotos.com

It was in December that R&B singer Trey Songz  had a melt down on stage that landed him in jail.

Songz was accused of punching an officer in the face and

“malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing arrest”.

Songz  rejected a  plea deal that would have given him two years probation. Part of the plea deal would force Songz to plea guilty “one count of attempted resisting and obstructing a police officer and one count of aggravated assault”. In addition he would have to go to anger management and have random drug test. 

The plea deal is still on the table if Trey Songz has a change of mind. 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation