Trey Songz Rejects Police Assault Plea Deal
Robb D. Cohen/.RobbsPhotos.com
Trey Songz performs. Chris Brown brought his Between the Sheets tour to a packed Philips Arena on Monday night, March 2. Trey Songz and Tyga were the openers. Robb D. Cohen/www.RobbsPhotos.com
It was in December that R&B singer Trey Songz had a melt down on stage that landed him in jail.
Songz was accused of punching an officer in the face and
“malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing arrest”.
Songz rejected a plea deal that would have given him two years probation. Part of the plea deal would force Songz to plea guilty “one count of attempted resisting and obstructing a police officer and one count of aggravated assault”. In addition he would have to go to anger management and have random drug test.
The plea deal is still on the table if Trey Songz has a change of mind.
