Posted: March 07, 2017

Tyga loses Overclubbing Lawsuit

SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 10: Recording artist Tyga attends the 2nd Annual Diamond Ball hosted by Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation at The Barker Hanger on December 10, 2015 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Alberto E. Rodriguez
SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 10: Recording artist Tyga attends the 2nd Annual Diamond Ball hosted by Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation at The Barker Hanger on December 10, 2015 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Tyga is going to have to fork up $65,000 for failing to show up for his court case. 

According to TMZ, Tyga had a lawsuit against him because he breached his contract with a club promoter in Vegas. 

“Z Entertainment claimed Tyga had signed on with them in 2015 to perform at a show in Vegas, also promising not to perform at competing clubs around the same time frame”.

Even in 2017 Tyga legal woes still follow him. 

