Young Thug Sued Over Missed Concert

Rapper Young Thug is notorious for not showing up to interviews, concert and even his own video shoot. But now,Young Thug might have to pay up for not showing up or a big performance.

According to legal docs, Nicholas Fitts is suing Young Thug for a reported $360,000 for failing to show up for a concert that he agreed upon. In addition, Fitts states that their was no valid reason to why Young Thug was no show for the concert.

Fitts’ claims that he lost over $200,000 in ticket sales alone and broke down the other cost.

• $27,500 for a deposit

• $11,216 in security costs

• $33,600 for lighting and sound

• $57,446 in printing, promotion, venue rental, insurance and equipment.

Young Thug and his representatives have not responded to the pending lawsuit.