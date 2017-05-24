Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: May 24, 2017

Celebs Refuse to Cancel England Concert

Comments

Related

View Larger
Celebs Refuse to Cancel England Concert
View Larger
Celebs Refuse to Cancel England Concert

By Estee

Power 953 News

Sadly, the death toll from Monday’s terrorist attack in Manchester, England is at 22 people and 59 injured by the suicide bomber who attacked fans after an Ariana Grande concert.

Police also named the suicide bomber:  22-year-old Salman Ramadan Abedi.  He was born in Manchester, but both his parents are from Libya.

Apparently, he was known to authorities, but wasn’t considered high risk. Other arrests have been made of people who could have been involved.

 

Katy Perry, Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes and The Chainsmokers are not bowing out to the terrorists, because they’re fully committed to performing in England this weekend.

Also, Ariana Grande is back in Florida and was seen in her hometown of Boca Raton. Taylor Swift, her bestie, allegedly lent her a private jet.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation