Celebs Refuse to Cancel England Concert
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Sadly, the death toll from Monday’s terrorist attack in Manchester, England is at 22 people and 59 injured by the suicide bomber who attacked fans after an Ariana Grande concert.
Police also named the suicide bomber: 22-year-old Salman Ramadan Abedi. He was born in Manchester, but both his parents are from Libya.
Apparently, he was known to authorities, but wasn’t considered high risk. Other arrests have been made of people who could have been involved.
Katy Perry, Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes and The Chainsmokers are not bowing out to the terrorists, because they’re fully committed to performing in England this weekend.
Also, Ariana Grande is back in Florida and was seen in her hometown of Boca Raton. Taylor Swift, her bestie, allegedly lent her a private jet.
