50 Cent Explains Why he Dropped out of Chris Brown Tour

When the news, broke last week that 50 Cent would no longer be part of Chris Brown “Party Tour” many were speculating that there was beef between both artist. In addition, there was an article that was posted by TMZ, stating that Chris Brown could not afford the rapper.

50 Cent took to Instagram to dispel the rumors about why he dropped out of Chris Brown tour. He said “I would never say my friends can’t afford me. This run wasn’t handled correctly, I’m still on set filming Den Of Thieves”.